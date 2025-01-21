Sydney Warner Enjoys Bikini-Clad Beach Vacation With Family During 49ers Offseason
Sydney Warner is making the most of the San Francisco 49ers’ offseason with a sun-soaked beach getaway. The team’s unprecedented early season exit ahead of the playoffs has given the 29-year-old and her family extra time to unwind.
The wife of star linebacker Fred Warner turned heads with her stylish swimsuit looks and radiant energy in her latest Instagram post. She shared glimpses of her tropical retreat on social media, where she embraced the serene vibes of her destination in multiple chic bikinis and posed with her baby boy, Beau Anthony, who was born last March.
In the cover snap, the Bachelor alum sat poolside with her arms wrapped around her son as he held on to his mom. She donned a cute patterned underwire bikini top and classic hipster bottoms and showed off her super sun-kissed skin and vacation glow. She protected her face with a straw hat and looked off into the distance with miles of clear blue skies behind her.
In the next pic, an adorable family photo, both Sydney and Fred kissed their son on the cheek with beautiful purple florals and cacti behind them. They were photographed for a sweet backlit image creating a nice silhouette of the trio. In a later slide, the Alabama native donned a red hot bandeau set from Lovers and Friends including a key-hole cut-out center top ($38) and strappy hipster bottoms ($38). In another photo, she stood on a concrete walkway and showed off her super slim, toned arms and sculpted figure as she held Beau Anthony on her hip. Warner donned a classic black triangle top ($59) and cheeky string bottoms ($37) from LSpace.
“familia 🫶🏽🇲🇽☀️🌊,” she captioned the photo dump.
Fans couldn’t help but praise her confident glow and the couple’s sweet moments, as they enjoyed well-deserved downtime after a grueling football season.
“The cutest mommy/baby duo 🥹,” a fan commented.
“Beau is the CUTEST 😍Such a beautiful family ❤️,” another wrote.
“the best looking couple with the cutest baby!! 😍😍 love your lil fam!” one person exclaimed.
“He can raise a family and be the best lb in the league what CANT HE DO🙏🏼,” someone else gushed about Fred, who played college football for the BYU Cougars and was drafted by the 49ers in 2018.
The couple got married in June 2022 after dating for around two years.
“I think it took me a while to find my niche and where I felt comfortable being a wife, now a mother, a girlfriend at the time. Now I’m Fred’s partner and we’re a duo. That’s an amazing thing to say,” Warner said about adjusting a busy and public lifestyle as a WAG. “As a team, we work really well together. It’s just nice being able to be a teammate with him and me finding my footing, as well. I think it’s just a timing thing. And it’s all worked out.”