Fred Warner’s Wife Sydney Gets Emotional on Bond With 49ers WAGs, Hints at Dre Greenlaw Exit
The 2024 NFL regular season is officially over, meaning the playoffs are nearly here. This Saturday and Sunday mark Super Wild Card Weekend, seeing a smaller group of teams go head to head as we inch closer to the Super Bowl next month. Unfortunately, one team that was eliminated from the playoffs in December is the San Francisco 49ers, meaning their season has come to an end. With that, not only are the players of the team saying goodbye, but so are the WAGs.
Among the many 49ers WAGs include SI Swimsuit model Olivia Culpo, who is married to Christian McCaffrey, fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk, married to Kyle Juszczyk, entrepreneur and content creator Claire Kittle, married to George Kittle and former Bachelor contestant Sydney Warner, who is married to Fred Warner, along with others. This week, Warner bid goodbye to the NFL season with a heartfelt video of a night with the ladies. The post, which has garnered 167,000 views, also served as a specific goodbye to WAG Mikaela Gallagher, who is engaged to 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.
“What they don’t prepare you for as an NFL wife: the bonds you create with your girls 🫶🏽,” the Warner House podcast co-host began her caption, giving her 224,000 followers a glimpse at a surprise dinner for Gallagher. “Praying to the football gods that they keep us together. WE LOVE YOU @mikaelagallagher♥️✨🏈,” the mom of one added.
“SYDNEY!!!! Feeling all the emotions all over again😭 SO thankful for the family we’ve built here and praying SO HARD we’ll be back!!!!❤️❤️ Love you forever my girl🫶🏽,” Gallagher commented on the post.
“Not a goodbye just a see you later!!!! 🙏🤞♥️,” Hannah Sand, girlfriend of 49ers linebacker Dee Winters, added.
Of course, it didn’t take long for her followers to realize this might mean Greenlaw is leaving the 49ers. Also in Warner’s comments section were fans praying that the athlete, who is now a free agent in his offseason after signing a two-year extension with the California team in 2022, stays. “As fans we hate to see players leave 🥲 I wish we could keep everyone together. Hope they get to stay too ❤️,” one wrote.
“We’re praying too!! My husband would be crushed to see Dre gone 😭,” another wrote.
Over on TikTok, Warner shared the same video, this time writing over it, “POV: your team didn’t make playoffs and the NFL free agency is taking your best friend to another team and we are severely unwell.”
Well, even though Warner’s posts certainly seem like a goodbye to Gallagher and Greenlaw, nothing has been decided yet. Also this week, the 49ers held an end-of-season press conference in which head coach Kyle Shanahan made it known that they’re trying to keep the 27-year-old for more seasons. “We’re doing everything in the world we can to bring Greenlaw back and we’re not into losing really good players who are unbelievable people,” he said, according to SI. “So, we’re going to do everything we can to never lose really good players who are good people. But that’s also a very hard challenge, very hard.”
Also during the press conference, the team’s general manager John Lynch added, “I know I sat with Dre and always have great discussions with Dre. I know about his want to be here and I know our want to have him here. And like Kyle said, there’s realities and there’s tough decisions and so many factors to all those things. But believe me, the desire on both sides is there.”
Only time will tell whether or not Greenlaw extends his contract with the 49ers, but we know his fiancé’s bond with her fellow wives and girlfriends is surely for life.