Taylor Swift Helps ‘Make Memories’ for Daughter of Travis Kelce’s Former Teammate During Sweet Moment
For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, a Monday night date night at the ballpark entailed more than just a good game of baseball. Of course, the pair witnessed the New York Yankees defeat the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of the American League Championship Series (ALCS), a best of seven series ending in a World Series berth for the winner.
But the pair’s date night out, as is often the case with Swift, featured a sweet moment with a young fan at the ballpark.
The couple were joined in their suite at Yankee Stadium by Gehrig Dieter, the former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver (and Kelce’s former teammate). Dieter happen to bring his daughter, Gigi, along to the game, and thus, the young fan got the chance to pose for photos with both Swift and Kelce. In an Instagram post that Dieter shared from the night, Gigi posed with both Swift and Kelce in two separate snaps. The night was, according to Dieter’s caption, the makings of “memories of a lifetime” for both him and his daughter.
And while perhaps she’s too young to recognize the importance of the moment just yet, Dieter’s followers were quick to point out the significance of the meetup. “She will never forget that brother. Well done,” one wrote. “Gigi already living my dream life,” another added of the young girl’s night at the ballpark.
“Shes looking at Tay the way I look at Tay ❤️,” someone else noted.
Swift and Kelce’s stop at the ballpark—and the sweet moment they shared with Dieter and his daughter—was the culmination of their long weekend in the city. The pair were both in the midst of breaks from their work schedules. Swift has been enjoying a respite from her worldwide “The Eras Tour” since returning from the European leg in early August, and Kelce was enjoying a bye week from NFL play.
But both are headed back to work this week. Swift will resume her tour tonight, Oct. 18, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The pop sensation is set to play three consecutive nights at the venue before heading to Indianapolis. Kelce, for his part, will return to the field on Sunday, Oct. 20, for an away matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. It remains to be seen where and when the pair will be spotted together again, but we can’t wait to see where the fall takes them.