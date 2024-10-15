Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Take Date Night to the Ballpark for American League Championship Series
Last night, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift traded Monday Night Football for a different professional sporting event. With a bye week on the schedule for the Kansas City Chiefs, the tight end and the pop star pairing were free to head to Yankee Stadium for game one of the American League Championship Series.
After a weekend of date nights and outings in New York City—which included a double date with Swift’s friend Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds—the pair showed up to the Bronx stadium for a night at the ballpark. There, the couple enjoyed the game (and took in a 5-2 Yankees win) from the vantage of a suite.
And they didn’t shy away from sweet shows of affection, either. Though they’re both accustomed to the spotlight—and know that it gets perhaps even a touch brighter when they make appearances together—Swift and Kelce didn’t hide their feelings in front of the cameras. Like their typical date nights (which feature plenty of hand-holding) and their U.S. Open spectatorship (which resulted in some sweet shows of affection), Kelce and Swift could be seen laughing and holding hands together at Yankee Stadium on Monday night.
In a video that the official Major League Baseball account shared to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday night, the pair could be seen high-fiving before grabbing onto one another’s hands.
The couple were in the stadium to witness the Yankees secure a home field win against the Cleveland Guardians—and the first win in the best of seven series. Kelce was dressed in neutrals, and though Swift currently considers New York City her home for at least part of the year, she too opted for a neutral outfit (and her signature red lip) for the occasion.
Kelce and the Chiefs will be back in action next Sunday, Oct. 20, when they will take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco. Swift, too, has a return to work in the cards. The pop sensation, who has been enjoying some time off from her international stadium tour of late, will return to the stage for the last couple months of action on Friday, Oct. 18.
Swift will play three “The Eras Tour” concerts at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami before heading to New Orleans and Indianapolis. The 34-year-old is set to close out her extensive tour at two different locations in Canada, wrapping up in December.
Despite their busy schedules, Kelce, 35, and Swift will undoubtedly find more opportunities to support each other as they get back to business on the field and stage, respectively.