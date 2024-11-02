Tennis Pro Caroline Wozniacki Wore the Most Wonderful Collection of White String Sets in Florida
Four-time Olympian Caroline Wozniacki traded her tennis gear for bikinis when she made her marvelous SI Swimsuit debut with photographer Walter Iooss Jr. in Captiva, Fla. in 2015. The photo shoot, still inspired by classic, clean tennis white aesthetics, was still a step out of the professional athlete’s comfort zone, though you certainly wouldn’t be able to tell by her photos.
The Denmark native was such a natural in front of the camera, and she even returned to the fold the following two years, starring in a daring body paint feature with photographer Frederic Pinet and artist Joanne Gair in Petit St. Vincent and posing for Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks and Caicos in 2017.
“We always have a blast on set and I love how the magazine promotes different body shapes and sizes. I am really proud to be in the issue,” Wozniacki gushed. “Honestly, [SI Swimsuit editor in chief] MJ [Day] is amazing and always wants us to look our ‘normal’ self...I eat very healthy before a shoot and make sure I feel my best, but I also love my curves and definitely wouldn’t want to lose them before a shoot...Once the shoot starts we just have a blast and usually that shows on the pictures. Everyone is different and everyone is their own person and every body is unique and beautiful.”
The former world No. 1-ranked player, who was at the top spot for a total of 71 weeks in 2010 and 2011 is a 2018 Australian Open champion and two-time U.S. Open runner-up. Though she retired in 2020 to focus on family, she made an exciting comeback in 2023, competing at the U.S. Open.
Today, the mom of two shares her kids Olivia and James with husband and former NBA player David Lee. Off the court, Wozniacki is also a dedicated philanthropist and advocate for rheumatoid arthritis awareness, a condition she was diagnosed with in 2018.
“I now work every day to manage my disease. I know rheumatoid arthritis will continue to be with me for the rest of my life, so I have educated myself about RA and other chronic inflammatory diseases, and have established a long-term, evolving game plan with my rheumatologist,” Wozniacki candidly shared in a blog post. “Through the support of my specialist, husband, family and community, I have never been more excited about my future, including new roles and opportunities beyond tennis, and helping and learning from other women.”
Below are seven of our favorite images from her SI Swimsuit debut in Florida.