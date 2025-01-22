Jenn Tran Shares Photo Shoot Outtakes Wearing Nothing But Tall Boots, Short Shorts and Matching Open Jacket
Jenn Tran wows in her latest Instagram post which features the former Bachelorette star wearing one of her best outfits to date with nothing underneath.
Tran’s latest photo carousel sees her rocking a cherry red tweed blazer and matching short shorts combo. The blazer is open, elevating the sultry aura of the outfit even further with her glowing skin exposed. Her mini shorts add a fun and playful vibe to the ensemble, making it ideal for those who want to keep it sexy but also cute.
The 27-year-old’s tall black leather boots are what make the look truly stand out as they break up the red hue of the monochromatic outfit and add the perfect finishing touch. Her long black hair laid in loose curls in a style that’s easy for fans to replicate.
All around, Tran killed it with this look, leaving her 616,000 Instagram followers (and counting) very impressed with her glamorous and sexy side.
As evidenced by her tags, her ensemble is courtesy of Amanda Uprichard. While the matching blazer top is no longer available to purchase, the Caresse Shorts ($172) can be found on the site in multiple sizes. The bottoms are selling out fast––perhaps in part due to Tran’s throwback photos–––so be sure to get your hands on the piece sooner than later.
As for the boots, this specific pair and many others that closely resemble them are from Steve Madden. In addition to the boots, the jewelry, yet another ravishing accessory Tran chose, is the craftwork of Celina Ciria Cruz Fine Jewelry, a brand that she’s worn before.
Aside from being stunned by Tran’s latest photos, comments underneath the post humorously joked about how lucky her rumored boyfriend Sasha Farber is.
“Can Sasha fight,” one comment hilariously wrote.
“Ohhhh snap!!! 😍,” former Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise star Mari Pepin added.
“I see you borrowed Sasha’s cardigan and showed him how to rock that shiz. 🔥,” another expressed.
“Was this your application to live on Sasha couch? 🔥🔥🔥,” joked another.
The Dancing with the Stars professional dancer is clearly a fan of the outfit, too, as he commented a simple yet effective “👏👏👏👏.” The pair met while competing on Season 33 of the reality competition show and have remained close ever since—with most all but convinced they’re dating.
The throwback look from Tran has everyone’s stamp of approval, making her fans desperate for more outtakes from the photo shoot with photographer Kathy G.