These BTS Pics From Ellie Thumann’s 2024 SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot Are Perfection
Ellie Thumann is back for her second year with SI Swimsuit, and she could not look more stunning. The 2023 rookie, who traveled to Puerto Rico with Derek Kettela for her denim-inspired feature last year, was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico for the upcoming 60th anniversary issue.
The influencer, who is best known for her fashion, beauty and lifestyle YouTube channel, of course vlogged the whole process for her fans, and she’s slowly rolling out the behind the scenes content. From her flight to Mexico and moments in the glam chair to her mid-day meal and breathtaking sneak peeks at each of her colorful swimsuits, the 22-year-old content creator has captured all the footage—and she looks absolutely incredible.
“coming soon …@si_swimsuit,” the Arizona native teased in the captioned of her latest Instagram carousel. She showed off her toned arms and legs and super sculpted abs, not to mention her impeccable modeling skills, and shared the pics with her 1.5 million followers.
Thumann posed on the shore and in the sand as small waves crashed around her. In another personality pic, she smiled and winked while playing with a cute straw cowboy hat as she donned a fun multi-colored patterned string bikini.
“Oh my godddd,” 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Jena Sims commented.
“So gorgeous 👏👏👏,” model Sharina Gutierrez added.
“You’re so hot,” Sadie Crowell chimed.
“Stop it rn,” DJ and SI Swimsuit newbie Xandra Pohl wrote.
Be sure to check out the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue when it hits newsstands tomorrow, May 14, for more of Thumann’s stunning photos from Mexico.