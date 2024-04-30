This Is the Inspirational Mantra SI Swimsuit Rookie Berkleigh Wright Lives By
Ananya Panchal
Berkleigh Wright can light up a room with her smile and, perhaps more importantly, her kindness. The 29-year-old Colorado resident, who traveled to Belize to work with photographer Derek Kettela for her rookie appearance in the SI Swimsuit Issue, is an absolute triple-threat. In addition to being a talented model, she’s also a technical account manager/analyst by day and Denver Broncos cheerleader by night.
Through all various pursuits, including working in a corporate setting, being captain of an NFL cheer squad and traveling across the country for modeling gigs, Wright’s motto is to do everything with kindness.
“Be kind in everything that you do, no matter where you are, who you are, who you become,” she says. “I think it’s so important that we all instill kindness in our hearts because you never know what everyone’s going through and you never know the impact that you can make—even if it’s small—on someone’s life.”
Wright believes that treating others with kindness, even when dealing with your own struggles, is a personal mantra that aligns well with SI Swimsuit’s brand. This year’s 60th anniversary issue’s slogan is “Be Legendary,” and legends are made through their legacy, Wright says.
“Legendary, to me, means that you leave a long-lasting impact on somebody, even if it's just one person,” she says. “I think being able to leave behind some type of legacy that people want to carry on, that's what I think of as legendary. And I think Sports Illustrated Swimsuit does a great job of depicting that to the audience.”
The reading enthusiast, who has a digital book vlog called “Bookin’ It With Berk,” is also passionate about giving back to her community. She regularly volunteers with the Children’s Hospital of Colorado, Boys and Girls Club of Denver, and Habitat for Humanity. Wright is a staunch advocate for both equal pay and workplace diversity.
“A common misconception that a lot of people have about me is that cheerleading and modeling is my full-time gig, when really I went to school for strategic communications, business and psychology. I’m a businesswoman at heart. I work in the tech industry and I hustle day-in and day-out,” she says. “I think a lot of people just tend to forget that models are regular humans with depth and stories to share.”