Tokyo Olympian Skylar Diggins-Smith Was Eye-Catching During SI Swimsuit Feature on Guana Island
The Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics took place yesterday, and we have all of our favorite Olympians (past and present) on our minds. The pages of the SI Swimsuit Issue have seen quite a number of Olympians over the years—athletes who compete in every sport from skiing to gymnastics to basketball.
A few of those very faces who have shone on the pages of the annual issue will likewise be on the ground in Paris this year to represent their countries in their respective sports. Of course, you will find us rooting for those athletes in the coming weeks as they compete on the international stage. But you will also find us reminiscing on those SI Swimsuit athletes whose Olympic bids are behind them.
Among those former Olympians who have likewise graced the pages of the magazine is Skylar Diggins-Smith. The 2020 Tokyo games gold medalist and current Seattle Storm point guard joined the ranks of SI Swimsuit models in 2014, when she was photographed on Guana Island by Adam Franzino.
She was a year into her WNBA career and already making waves on the basketball court when she came to the brand. And while we were—and continue to be—immensely impressed with her on-court skills, on set in the British Virgin Islands, we were equally impressed with her ability in front of a camera.
That year, Diggins-Smith proved herself to be a star both on and off the court. Today, she continues to do so as a valued member of the Storm and a style icon in the pre-game tunnel.
Here are a few of her fabulous photos from that trip to Guana Island.