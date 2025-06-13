Travel to Jamaica With Nicole Williams English for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue
Three-time SI Swimsuit model Nicole Williams English returned to the fold in this May’s issue, and her Caribbean photo shoot may just be her best yet. The model, mom and designer traveled to Jamaica, where she posed in front of photographer Yu Tsai’s lens.
And while you’ve no doubt seen her stunning gallery of images from the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, today we’re sharing an exclusive look at Williams English’s travels to Jamaica for the occasion. Check out her travel vlog below.
Photo shoot prep in Los Angeles
Prior to jetting off to Jamaica for her feature, Williams English hit the gym every day for two weeks. And as it turns out, the SI Swimsuit model is just like many of us when it comes to packing: she leaves it for the last minute and tends to bring more than she needs.
“I usually try my best to pack on the lighter side, but for some reason, I still always overpack,” she admitted.
While assembling her suitcase, Williams English picked out outfits for her on-camera interview with the SI Swimsuit team and threw in a few casual options, like an oversized Adidas jersey she noted she purchased on Amazon.
After packing, Williams English touched up her roots with the help of an at-home kit by Clairol, then got a spray tan from her close friend, celebrity tan artist Isabel Alysa, who is the CEO and founder of Dolce Glow.
“She’s been tanning me for years,” the mom of one shared, adding that not only does she end up getting a golden glow, but some sculpting, as well. “ ... She does like abs, cheekbones.
Traveling to and arriving in Jamaica
Williams English opted for a red eye flight, departing Los Angeles for Montego Bay at midnight. Upon her arrival in Jamaica, she made her way to the Round Hill resort, where she participated in a swimsuit fitting first thing.
“So many suits,” she teased. “I haven’t even checked into my room yet and we did a full fitting. I’m obsessed with the looks, like ... tomorrow’s the big day.”
The Nia Lynn founder called it a night at 8 p.m. in order to get a good night’s rest before her 5 a.m. call time the next morning. After rising at 4:45 a.m., Williams English headed to hair and makeup to start her day with hairstylist Paul Norton and makeup artist Jodie Boland.
After getting camera ready, Williams English stepped in front of Yu Tsai’s camera and struck a series stunning poses in some truly gorgeous swimsuits. Check out her complete gallery from the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue here.