Nicole Williams English: 2025 Jamaica

Williams English makes her return to SI Swimsuit with her 2025 feature in Jamaica, marking her third consecutive year with the magazine. She made her debut in Dominica in 2023 while eight months pregnant. When she’s not modeling in gorgeous locations, Williams English works as a social media influencer, runs a swimsuit brand—Nia Lynn by Nicole Williams English—and spends time with her beautiful family.
Jamaica’s stretch of vibrant green trees is what makes this country’s rainforest an incomparable experience any visitor would be fortunate to witness firsthand. The rainforest is home to distinctive creatures and plants that can’t be found anywhere else in the world. The wildlife and vegetation can be spotted from above via zip-line, one of the activities visitors can partake in with local businesses.
Green, yellow and red are bold and beautiful colors on their own, but when these three hues come together, they not only look absolutely stunning on Williams English, complementing her glowing sun-kissed skin, but also create a theme that can only signify the colors of Jamaica. Her delightful swimsuits for this shoot reflect the beloved tricolor of this one-of-a-kind country.
Hair: Paul Norton at Tracey Mattingly Agency using U Makeup: Jodie Boland at The Wall Group using Supergoop!, Jones Road Beauty, Loving Tan and LilFox Beauty Photographer: Yu Tsai
Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by netta. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Indah. Necklaces by Jacquie Aiche and Ettika. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
