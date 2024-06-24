Two-Time SI Swim Star Sailor Brinkley Cook Proved Modeling Is in Her Genes in Aruba
Sailor Brinkley Cook made an epic SI Swimsuit debut alongside her supermodel mom Christie Brinkley and older half-sister Alexa Ray Joel. The trio posed for photographer Emmanuelle Hauguel on the breathtaking beaches of Turks and Caicos for the 2017 issue.
The following year, the 25-year-old returned to the fold, double-dipping for a stunning rookie feature with visual artist Yu Tsai in Aruba, as well as a special in-studio project titled “In Her Own Words.”
The New York native is certainly following in her mom’s footsteps. The 70-year-old SI Swimsuit legend starred on the cover of three consecutive issues from ’79 to ’81, and is complete icon in the modeling world.
“It’s pretty awesome that I get to carry my mom’s legacy. It is such a legacy that it is intimidating, but we’re so different and it’s so sick that I get to work in the same way she did. And she had the most amazing happy career. She’s always discussing how amazing her career was and how she had so much fun and worked with the best people, so it’s so incredible that I get to work with SI and have that same type of career. I’m having a hard time talking about this because I’m still in shock of it all,” the Sacred + Divine founder shared with the brand of her supermodel mother’s influence.
Below are five marvelous photos from Brinkley Cook’s 2018 SI Swimsuit feature in Aruba.