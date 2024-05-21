Two-Time SI Swimsuit Model Sixtine Served Ethereal Angel Vibes in Belize
TikTok sensation Sixtine took the world by storm when she made her SI Swimsuit debut in Dominica last year. She proved her impeccable modeling skills and confidence in the most stunning series of earthy, Mother Nature-inspired bikinis. This year, she strikes again, with an ethereal, angel-like photo shoot in Belize.
The ’23 rookie, who was born in Belgium, worked with photographer Derek Kettela for her feature in the 2024 issue, which also marks the brand’s 60th anniversary.
“it is such an honor to not only be back with my si swim family for a second year but to also be featured in the 60th edition of Sports Illustrated Swim,” the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram. “To everyone who has made my dreams come true, i am forever grateful for you 🫶🏼 i am just giddy with excitement at the fact that this is my life 🥹.”
The body neutrality influencer uses her platform to remind women that they are so much more than what they look like. From relatable mid-20s life to shopping content for finding the perfect mid-size swimsuit, she has built a close-knit community and is constantly empowering and inspiring other women.
“words can’t even begin to describe what a dream this has been and continues to be. to my @si_swimsuit family, thank you thank you thank you for not only welcoming me into such a wonderful family but for creating such a powerful community of incredible women. feeling like the luckiest girl in the world!! xx,” Sixtine added in another post, following launch week events in New York City and Florida.
Below are six stunning photos from her ’24 feature in Belize.