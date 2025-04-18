Tyra Banks Opens Up About ‘Regrets’ When It Comes to Leaving Modeling
Tyra Banks is known for walking away on her own terms. But in a candid new interview, the trailblazing supermodel admitted that fear played just as much of a role as empowerment when she stepped away from the spotlight several years ago.
“I was a model and I decided to walk away from the runway and magazines on my terms,” the 51-year-old told Today host Jenna Bush Hager. “And it wasn’t just about empowerment, it was fear.”
The America’s Next Top Model creator explained that back then, the industry didn’t allow for evolution. “Because back in the day, they would kick you out at a certain stage,” she said. “It was like, ‘Goodbye.’”
Banks, who became the first Black woman to land a solo SI Swimsuit cover in 1997, helped redefine beauty standards and representation in fashion when she posed for Russell James in Harbour Island, Bahamas. She went on to appear in the annual issue again in 1998, 2004 and 2014 before coming out of retirement to once again grace the cover of the magazine in 2019—practically breaking the internet and jumpstarting photographer Laretta Houston’s career.
The former longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel returned to the fold again for the milestone 60th anniversary issue last year, joining 16 fellow franchise icons for a legendary group photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., with Yu Tsai.
“It was insane. I almost felt like I was dreaming a little bit. It’s probably top five days of my career just being around all that [energy], like future legends, icons, legendary amazingness,” the supermodel told the brand on the red carpet celebrating the launch of the 2024 issue. “[SI Swimsuit to] me means life-changing. It changed my life and I knew that when I heard those words, ‘You’re on the cover,’ a long time ago, I knew that my life was going to change and it literally changed overnight.”
The Life Size actress also opened up on the show about internalizing industry limitations earlier in her career. “I was still in that mindset that you were told, ‘Oh no, you’re going to get kicked out and you can’t be more than one thing. You can’t be a Renaissance woman. You have to be one thing,’” she explained. “[I wish I could tell myself then] Just leap and keep going and defy what people are telling you. Now I am.”
From modeling to producing, hosting, philanthropy and entrepreneurial ventures, Banks has long proved she’s far from finished.