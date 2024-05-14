Tyra Banks 2024: 60th Anniversary Legends
Tyra Banks was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, along with fellow brand legends Chrissy Teigen, Paulina Porizkova, Danielle Herrington, Christie Brinkley, Halima Aden, Leyna Bloom, Martha Stewart, Molly Sims, Kate Upton, Paige Spiranac, Sue Bird, Gayle King, Brooks Nader, Maye Musk, Camille Kostek, Megan Rapinoe, Winnie Harlow, Nina Agdal, Jasmine Sanders, Lily Aldridge, Hailey Clauson, Hunter McGrady, Kate Love, Brooklyn Decker, Brenna Huckaby and Roshumba Williams.
Banks made her SI Swimsuit debut in 1993 and made history with the brand in 1996, when she became the first Black woman to grace the cover of the magazine alongside Valeria Mazza in South Africa. The following year, she landed her first solo cover, and once again broke the internet in 2019 when she came out of retirement for another cover shoot in the Bahamas. The supermodel is also an actress, producer, New York Times best-selling author and entrepreneur who is constantly inspiring women of color to chase their dreams and work hard.
SI Swimsuit legends gathered at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., this year for an iconic, glamorous photoshoot, spanning six decades of talent and celebrating the trailblazing history of the brand. Celebrity stylist Molly Dickson lived up to each woman’s red carpet-worthy status and curated the most stylish, couture looks, ensuring each model was dressed to perfection from head-to-toe. Banks donned a breathtaking Mac Duggal gown, Black Suede Studio heels and Charli Lapson jewelry.
To learn more about the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, click here.
Hair: Kiyah Wright for Muze Agency and Arend Jackson using Muze Hair
Makeup: Keita Moore for The Only Agency
Styling: Molly Dickson
Styling Team: Sophie Faith, Abigail Hall, Clarke Johnson, Brianna Millstein, Dijana Nedelcovych and Halle Smith
Nails:Julie Kandalec and Christina Aude at Start Touch Agency using Gold Bond and PLA Nails
Skin Prep and Facial Massage: Maria Cristina Bruno using iS Clinical and The FIX
Photographer: Yu Tsai