USWNT’s Alex Morgan Flexed Incredible Soccer Skills With SI Swimsuit in St. Lucia
When we think of the U.S. women’s national team (USWNT), we can help but think of member Alex Morgan. Since beginning her career with the senior national team in 2010, her name has been essentially synonymous with Team USA. Throughout her tenure on the team, she has been nothing but an asset.
So, it came as somewhat of a surprise when she was left off of the Paris Olympics roster earlier this summer. But, with her characteristic good sportsmanship, Morgan accepted the decision and expressed her support for the squad as they departed for France and international competition.
And following the team’s return to gold medal glory on Saturday, she continued to express her support. On Aug. 12, the athlete took to her Instagram story to reshare a post from TOGETHXR, a Morgan co-founded media company dedicated to elevating women’s sports and the stories of female athletes. The post featured a photo of the newest Olympics gold medalists alongside a momentous viewership stat. Across NBC and Peacock, the game averaged 9 million viewers—the biggest gold medal soccer match audience since the 2004 Athens games, according to Front Office Sports.
For all of these reasons and more, we’re proud to call the 35-year-old a member of the SI Swimsuit family. We felt it only fitting to give Morgan her flowers in the form of a look back at her most recent brand photo shoot in St. Lucia. Not only did she pose for glamorous photos on the beaches of the tropical destination, but she took the opportunity to flex her soccer skills, too. In some of our favorite photos captured by Ben Watts, the athlete was dribbling a ball down the beach or kicking it in mid-air.
Below are just a few of those incredible snapshots.