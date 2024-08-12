Crystal Dunn Celebrates USWNT Return to Gold Medal Status With Exciting Post-Game Snaps
Crystal Dunn’s Olympic debut in 2016 didn’t exactly go as planned. The impressive soccer star was called up for the international competition in Rio de Janeiro, but walked away from the games without a medal. At the 2020 Tokyo games, she and her teammates tried to rectify the disappointing finish in the previous go-round. Their performance was solid enough to earn them a bronze medal, but not good enough to return them to their former dominance and the top of the podium.
This year, though, looked a little different. After a disappointing loss in the Round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA World Cup, the U.S. women’s national team (USWNT) was looking for a deeper run. And they got just that. Dunn and the rest of her teammates took the gold medal at the Paris Olympics in a thrilling 1-0 win against Brazil on Aug. 10.
For the first time since the 2012 London games (which marked the USWNT’s third consecutive Olympic gold), the squad has returned to the top of the podium—thanks, in part, to the veteran leadership of players like Dunn.
The 32-year-old shared a trio of Instagram snaps from the medal ceremony to commemorate the major victory. “GOLD✨🥇,” she simply captioned the carousel, which included a team photo, as well as a few close-ups of Dunn with her well-deserved medal.
The USWNT won’t take to the pitch again until late October, when they will resume international friendlies with a match against Iceland.