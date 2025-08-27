The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Returns With SI Swimsuit Models Included
The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is officially back!
The fashion brand will be returning to the runway to deliver yet another marvelous show filled with stunning lingerie—and their signature angel wings, of course! All the trendy and high-fashion ensembles style lovers can dream of will be featured at this event, worn by gorgeous models of all shapes and sizes.
Fashion fans who want to watch it all go down live can tune in on Wednesday, Oct. 15, at 7:00 p.m. ET. In the meantime, SI Swimsuit 2014 cover model Lily Aldridge and SI 2022 cover model Yumi Nu joined several Victoria’s Secret models to spill all the details in a fabulous announcement video.
Established in 1995, the upcoming show marks the 26th installment, and the second consecutive show since the event’s hiatus, which left the world wondering about the future of their favorite angels.
In 2019, it was announced that the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was not returning due to low viewership and declining public interest. At the time, it was also noted that Victoria’s Secret wanted to “evolve the marketing” around the brand as a whole without the annual runway show. There were also several controversies around the program before its cancellation.
But by 2024, the brand revived the event with a fresh take on the overall concept that appeared to be a step in the right direction. From featuring models like Valentina Sampaio—who was the first-ever transgender woman to walk on the runway—to being more size-inclusive than ever before, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show relaunch boded well for the future of the event. And it also didn’t hurt that the revival saw hitmakers and music legends like Cher, Tyla and Lisa attend to give show-stopping performances that are still rewatched by many fans.
In more exciting news, Elle also reported that esteemed executive director Adam Selman will spearhead the show for this year. His mission: to get the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show back to its former glory. With brands like Savage x Fenty on his résumé, it’s safe to say this year’s show is in good hands with Selman at the helm.
Be sure to catch the anticipated premiere of the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show featuring Nu, Aldridge and more familiar faces when the show premieres on Oct. 15, and stay tuned for more information.