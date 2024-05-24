Watch Ellie Thumann React to Seeing Her 2024 SI Swim Photos for the First Time
Ellie Thumann had the most adorable reaction to seeing her SI Swimsuit photos in the 2024 issue. Knowing you’ll be in the magazine and scrolling through a digital gallery are special in their own way, but there’s nothing like the feeling of being able to hold the physical copy of the magazine in your hands.
The influencer, who is best known for her beauty, fashion and lifestyle YouTube channel, filmed herself flipping though the magazine after it released last week, looking for photos from her feature with Yu Tsai in Mexico. Upon finding one of her “favorite” pics from her gallery, the 22-year-old could not wipe the smile off her face. She also stumbled upon a stunning full two-page spread, which she had no idea would be in the magazine.
In another clip from the same TikTok video, the Arizona native changed her outfit to go snap some pics of herself holding the issue. “A DREAM COME TRUE!!!!” the conent creator captioned the video.
She donned a cropped black Alo top, skinny Levi’s jeans, sleek sunglasses, knee-high boots and a slicked back bun as she posed, beaming bright, in front of Iconic Magazines in Manhattan’s Soho district.
“wait a damn min!!!!!” Thumann, who made her debut with the brand in Puerto Rico last year, captioned an Instagram carousel of the resulting pics.
“The name of that store is so fitting,” SI Swimsuit rookie Olivia Dunne commented.
“Too damn deserving. Love you so much,” bestie Hannah Meloche added.