We’re Living Vicariously Through Rachael Kirkconnell’s Sweet, Summery Photo Dump
Rachael Kirkconnell is gearing up for summertime, and her latest Instagram photo dump looks straight out of Pinterest. The content creator, who recently collaborated with Showpo and designed a collection of cute, fun, flirty pieces for the upcoming season, nailed her latest carousel post—we’re simply obsessed (and envious) of her glamorous lifestyle, not to mention her flawless skin, impeccable bone structure and her mastery of the slicked-back bun.
The 28-year-old kicked off the gallery with a stunning close-up selfie as she sipped a delicious cocktail garnished with a strawberry and a small flower floating in the drink.
“what life will look like soon :’) 🫧🍓🌈🍣☀️🌸,” the Georgia native captioned the post shared with her 1.2 million followers on May 1. In the next slide, she featured a mouthwatering spread of lobster rolls from McLoons Lobster Shack in Maine, followed by a snap of her galavanting along the beach with miles of ocean and a marvelous sunset behind her. She wore a breezy blue sundress with a super low-cut back and a flowy silhouette.
Further proving her impeccable sense of style, the Bachelor alum truly took our breath away in slide five, where she was captured crawling on the sand in a sweet floral string bikini. She flashed a soft smile and flaunted her slim, sculpted figure as she posed gracefully on the shore.
The snap was so hot that Kit Keenan had to comment, “should be a warning before slide 5 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
In a later image, the togeth3r creative director snapped an overhead selfie while walking through the city streets in a casual off-duty look: a crisp cropped white tee, perfect blue jeans and a colorful beaded Staud Tommy bag.
Kirkconnell included plenty more snaps of delicious food and drinks throughout the carousel, including fresh poke, chicken tenders, curly fries, berries, calamari, chilled wine and Aperol spritzes.
She rounded out the post with a cheeky backside snap in a sleek, sculpting one-piece from 437.
“You are PERFECT,” Stefana Avara commented.
“Every one of these pics has us: 😍,” Hydra Facial admitted.
“a walking angel!!!!,” Avery Woods exclaimed.
“Yessss girl,” Emma Slater wrote.
“My baby,” fellow Bachelor alum Maria Georgas added.
“Slide 18 you’re literally a beautiful mermaid,” one fan chimed.
“The most perfect person,” another gushed.
“You’re literally the prettiest human on this earth,” someone else agreed.