Rachael Kirkconnell Flaunts Her Slim, Toned Figure in Glamorous Shimmery Gold Bikini in Australia
Rachael Kirkconnell is radiating sunshine and confidence in her latest photo dump from Down Under. The 27-year-old reality star shared a set of sweet snaps from Bronte Beach in Sydney, Australia, where she posed against the stunning coastal skyline in a glamorous shimmery gold bikini from Free People.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The metallic two-piece featuring a sporty scoop neck top ($98) and matching high-rise bottoms ($98) in a stunning, glamorous “Dolce Deleite” shade that glistened under the summer sun, accentuated her slim, toned figure and bronzed glow. The 28-year-old styled the look with a delicate gold stone charms body chain, a statement necklace and sleek black sunglasses from Vehla.
“soaked up the last bit of summertime in sydney 🤎✨🐚,” she captioned the carousel, flashing bright smiles and striking power poses as the golden-hour light bounced off the water and shimmered across her sun-kissed skin.
“beautiful gal❤️,” Alyssa Lynch commented.
“Brontë beach mode activated,” Connor Wood wrote.
“absolutely UNREAL 🥰😍❤️,” Free People chimed.
“Just a happy girl with a hot bod 😍,” Tate Madden added.
What’s it like being gods favorite!!!! Celeste Clark exclaimed.
“omg such a BABE 🔥,” Ella Henry gushed.
“Australia looks goood on you 🤍,” Robbi Ann Jan declared.
Kirkconnell traveled to Australia to shoot for her new collaborative campaign with clothing brand Showpo. The project marks a symbolic turning point for the content creator, who recently experienced a very public breakup with Bachelor alum Matt James, whom she met on the reality dating series and was with for four years. Now stepping into the spotlight on her own, Kirkconnell is embracing change, leaning into solo adventures and redefining her identity beyond the relationship.
“I’m in a new chapter. I’m hoping this is my ‘golden era,’” the Georgia native told SI Swimsuit. “It felt right to name the collection after that—a time that’s exciting, full of possibility and all about embracing what’s ahead. This collection represents a new era for me: trying new things, new experiences and putting [myself] out there.”
As for her evolving approach to style, Kirkconnell continues to balance intentionality with ease. “My first thought when picking an outfit is: How can I be comfortable yet still fashionable or in style? When I’m going out or attending an event—whether it’s a bridal shower, wedding or birthday party—I’ll give up comfort a little bit, but only just enough,” she explained.