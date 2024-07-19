Barbara Palvin Is a Sophisticated Barbie in Baby Pink Sweater, Pleated Satin Mini Skirt
Every aspect of Barbara Palvin’s latest look screams “Barbie”—from the bedazzled details on her baby pink sweater and the trendy pleats on her satin mini skirt to her glowy soft glam and her sassy high half-pony with bouncy curled ends.
“Summer Party with @mrselfportrait💞,” the Hungarian model, who tied the knot with her partner, actor Dylan Sprouse, a year ago, captioned a new glamorous Instagram carousel that she shared with her 20.4 million followers. The SI Swimsuit alumna, who has traveled to Turks and Caicos, Curacao, Costa Rica and the Bahamas with the franchise, tagged clothing brand Self-Portrait, which threw the company’s annual Summer Party in London, where she snapped the fun pics.
Palvin worked with makeup artist Bernicia Boateng, who described the look, featuring a sheer pastel pink wash of shadow, dark wispy lashes, cute nose and inner-corner highlight, and glossy mauve lips, as Bratz doll-inspired glam. The entire girly ensemble was curated by Marc Eram, who completed the look with a little watch, black stilettos and very light pink ankle socks. The 30-year-old showed off her long, slim legs and toned midriff in the outfit. Hairstylist Owen Gould opted for a flirty, sleek high half-pony and curled the ends of Palvin’s long brown locks to perfection.
“To be honest, I just recently started wearing tight clothes. I’ve been in the industry for 15 or 16 years, and it was a little harsher back in the day, but now I see the industry going in such a beautiful direction ... The fact that I went from hiding my curves to literally highlighting them and showing them off is a great thing. Past me would be proud of future me,” Palvin shared about her personal style in a 2022 interview with Vogue.