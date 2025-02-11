Winnie Harlow Was Jaw-Dropping in Daring Sheer Lace Gown at Pre-Super Bowl Party
Winnie Harlow never misses when it comes to high-fashion moments, and her latest look at Michael Rubin’s 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party was no exception. The model and entrepreneur turned heads at the star-studded event, held at The Sugar Mill in New Orleans on Feb. 8, showcasing a bold and sultry ensemble that exuded confidence and glamour.
The 30-year-old arrived in a sheer brown lace gown featuring a dramatic hip-high single side slit, accentuating her sculpted legs. The see-through number took the skin-baring naked dress aesthetic to another level with a bold chest and ab cut-out that highlighted her toned physique and tiny waist. The floor-length number flowed elegantly with every step, while its intricate detailing and barely-there design ensured all eyes were on the Canada native.
She complemented the look with a pair of caramel suede knee-high heeled boots, adding an unexpected yet seamless contrast to the delicate lace. The SI Swimsuit model, who posed for the brand in the Bahamas in 2019 and returned last year for a special “legends” group photo shoot in honor of the 60th anniversary issue, kept her accessories minimal yet striking. She stacked gold bangles along her wrists, sported chunky statement rings and topped off the ensemble with vintage-tinted rectangular sunglasses that brought a hint of Y2K cool to the look.
Harlow’s signature dark locks longer and straighter than ever, cascading down her shoulders, neck and back all the way to her thighs, adding an extra level of drama and elegance to the already show-stopping look.
The annual Fanatics party, hosted by sports merchandise mogul Michael Rubin, is one of the hottest pre-Super Bowl events, drawing some of the biggest names in sports, fashion and entertainment.
Today, Harlow is a staple on runways and in major campaigns, consistently being spotted front row at global fashion weeks. But while she’s built an undeniable presence in the fashion world, beauty remains her first love and where her true passion lies. As the founder of Cay Skin, she has channeled her lifelong love for skincare and makeup into a brand that prioritizes sun care and inclusivity—values that have been close to her heart since childhood.
“My love for beauty came before fashion,” Harlow shared. “When I first started modeling, it was the same feeling as starting at a new school. I didn't know anyone or too much about the industry when I first got into it. I had to learn and grow as time went on. My mom used to sell Avon and Mary Kay door to door, so beauty has always been a part of my life and part of something that I was passionate about. I love fashion for sure, but I think beauty, makeup, and skincare is what gets me really excited.”