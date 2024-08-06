Winnie Harlow’s Boat Day ’Fit Includes the Cutest Crochet Two-Piece, Fluffiest Straw Hat
SI Swimsuit legend Winnie Harlow is having the time of her life in Jamaica. The Canadian model, who made her brand debut in Great Exuma, Bahamas in 2019, returned to the fold for this year’s 60th anniversary issue alongside 26 fellow franchise icons.
In one of her latest Instagram posts, she was captured on a yacht in the Caribbean island country. The 30-year-old showed off her slim, sculpted figure and long, lean legs in a gorgeous color-blocked brown bikini. The two-piece featured the cutest little bead fringe details and was tastefully designed with animal print string ties. Harlow, who is of Jamaican descent, accessorized with a one-of-a-kind pendant necklace, chunky acrylic bracelets on both wrists, super long dangly clear earrings, several statement rings and the most massive and fluffy straw hat we have ever seen.
“With the water so blueeeee 🏝️🥰,” the Cay Skin founder captioned the carousel that she shared with her 10 million followers.
Harlow was photographed by visual artist Jamie Bruce, whom she has worked with several times before. She tagged luxury yacht and catamaran rental company Aristo Kat Tours and travel company Visit Jamaica. In one slide, Harlow, who is dating pro basketball player Kyle Kuzma, held hands with her friend and jumped off the side of the boat into the water.
“Such a perfect girl,” Pearl Thusi commented.
“Yes island girl !😍,” Bruce exclaimed.
“Ja-makin me crazy 😍 🖤💛💚,” Emmanuel Ezugwu chimed.
“Jamaica suits you 🇯🇲😍❤️🙏🏽,” a fan wrote.