How Jenna Fischer’s Outlook on Life Has Changed Post-Breast Cancer Diagnosis
After revealing that she was diagnosed with Stage 1 triple-positive breast cancer last December, actress Jenna Fischer is speaking out on her journey. Following an Instagram post that announced her health news earlier this month, the 50-year-old actress joined TODAY on Monday, Oct. 21 to provide more insight into her cancer diagnosis and recovery, including her treatment plan and support system.
Her husband, Lee Kirk, children and best friend, The Office costar Angela Kinsey, are among those in Fischer’s close-knit circle and supported her as she underwent surgery, radiation and chemotherapy. In her first sit-down interview on the subject, the Hollywood star talked with journalist Hoda Kotb about the things that helped her maintain a sense of normalcy while undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments: humor. She also revealed how her outlook on life has changed since going through her breast cancer journey.
“All of the most important things became so clear so quickly,” Fischer stated. “And the cool thing is that that focus never leaves. So I will get to carry that with me now. ... I’ll say I find the world to be such a beautiful place in all of its quirkiness.”
She also noted how things that would typically annoy her, like being stuck in a traffic jam, became small moments to simply appreciate.
“Like, you know, just traffic. ‘Oh, look at you, cute traffic. Look at all the people just goin’ places,’” she told Kotb. “How great that I get to sit in traffic. How cool.”
Following the segment, Fischer took to Instagram to thank TODAY for sharing her story, while also encouraging women to get their annual mammograms.
“I hope that hearing my story will be comforting to any women out there also on this journey,” she wrote. “I’m still walking through this every day. But there are more good days than bad. Being able to put my experience to use somehow helps a lot.”
Tons of Fischer’s 3.9 million followers chimed into the comments section with support.
“Love you Jenna!” Kinsey, 53, wrote. “I’m so glad you are sharing. Your message is so important. You are an inspiration to me and so many. ❤️.”
“Thank you so much for sharing your story and highlighting the importance of screening and early detection. 🙌💕,” the official Breast Cancer Research Foundation IG account added.
“Early detection saves lives!” another user added. “Thank you SO much for sharing. .”