Anne Hathaway Is Fiery on the Red Carpet in Fitted Red Sculptural Gown From Versace
Anne Hathaway has done it again. The American actress showed up for another stop on the press tour for her soon-to-be-released film, The Idea of You, in another absolutely glamorous outfit.
On April 29, the romantic comedy, which costars Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, premiered in New York City, and the 41-year-old showed up in a dress more than fit for the red carpet. Hathaway wore a strapless red fitted gown complete with a sculptural neckline, front cut-outs and ribbing down the front and sides. She paired the Versace number with red velvet shoes and simple drop earrings, giving the dress a chance to shine. The actress sported a messy up-do and a minimal face of makeup for the event.
Opting for Versace was a fitting move for the New York native, who recently posed for the brand’s new “Icons” collection, wearing a series of edgy all-black outfits, including a leather corseted dress.
Monday evening’s ensemble was just another of Hathaway’s vibrant picks from The Idea of You press tour, which likewise included a bright blue sheer dress on the set of LIVE With Kelly and Mark. The actress, known for her roles in The Princess Diaries and The Devil Wears Prada, plays Solène—a single mom in her 40s who gets into a relationship with a pop band’s younger lead singer—in the May 2 release. Her buzzworthy outfits have been nothing short of the perfect compliment to her fun role in the new film.