Anne Hathaway Gives Subtle Nod to ‘Devil Wears Prada’ in Gorgeous Sheer Cerulean Blue Gown
Ananya Panchal
Anne Hathaway might be on a press tour promoting her upcoming film, The Idea of You, but she (like the rest of the world) is always fondly remembering her The Devil Wears Prada days. The 41-year-old appeared on a recent episode of Live With Kelly and Mark to talk about her role as Solène in the movie, which slated for a May 2 release.
The Princess Diaries alum donned a gorgeous ab-baring sheer gown from Simkhai that eagle-eyed viewers were quick to point out was a very particular shade of blue called cerulean. Sound familiar? The hue is part of one of the most iconic monologues from Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep) from the 2006 fashion comedy film.
“You go to your closet, and you select that lumpy blue sweater, for instance, because you’re trying to tell the world that you take yourself too seriously to care about what you put on your back, but what you don’t know is that that sweater is not just blue, it’s not turquoise, it’s not lapis, it’s actually cerulean,” Streep says to Hathaway’s character, Andrea Sachs, an intern at the fictional Runway magazine who doesn’t get the hype around intricate fashion ‘stuff.’ “You’re also blithely unaware of the fact that, in 2002, Oscar de la Renta did a collection of cerulean gowns, and then I think it was Yves Saint Laurent who showed cerulean military jackets—I think we need a jacket here. And then cerulean quickly showed up in the collections of eight different designers. Then it filtered down through the department stores and then trickled on down into some tragic casual corner where you, no doubt, fished it out of some clearance bin. However, that blue represents millions of dollars and countless jobs, and it’s sort of comical how you think that you’ve made a choice that exempts you from the fashion industry when, in fact, you’re wearing a sweater that was selected for you by the people in this room… from a pile of ‘stuff.’”
Hathaway paired the figure-skimming dress, featuring a stunning frilly, scalloped hem detail, with pointed-toe Louboutin stilettos and Bvlgari jewelry.
She divulged details about the upcoming rom-com starring starring Nicholas Galitzine. Hathaway’s character, a single-mom in her 40s, accompanies her teenage daughter to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and unknowingly stumbles into the trailer of a pop band’s lead singer. The two have immediate chemistry and, despite the large age gap and sharp difference in lifestyles, decide to start dating and explore what a relationship between a mom and the "hottest boy on the planet" would look like.