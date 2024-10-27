Bring Barbie Back With Nicole Williams English’s Sleek Zip-Up Two-Piece
The Barbie craze is, for the most part, behind us. For months and months, it seemed to be all anyone could talk about—and for good reason. Hot pink fashion isn’t just fun, but it’s eye-catching, too. Margot Robbie-inspired outfits were sure to draw just the right amount of attention. Now, though, it seems that the obsession with pops of pink has waned a bit.
We here at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit are determined to bring it back—at least to some extent. Sure, we don’t believe it needs to be an integral part of every outfit, but we do think incorporating the hot pink color into your wardrobe more regularly is a good idea. In the fall and winter, especially—when fashion typically takes a darker, more muted turn—it can be meaningful to incorporate bright tones into your seasonal closet.
And perhaps the easiest way to do that is through your swimwear style. We know it’s not exactly the season for swimwear, by which we mean it’s not summertime. But we’re of the opinion that swimwear curation is not a seasonal proposition. In other words, you can (and should) continue to add to your collection through the fall and winter, too. After all, you never know when you might need a good swimsuit.
Maybe you have a tropical trip on your fall or winter agenda. Or maybe you’re just a big fan of spa trips. Either way, you’re gonna need some swimwear—and you may as well spring for something that looks good, too. Of course, there are many paths you can take where flattering swimwear is concerned. But we think that it serves as the perfect opportunity to get out of your comfort zone just a touch—and maybe that means a Barbie pink bikini.
If that appeals to you, we have the perfect swimsuit for you to snag. Sported by Nicole Williams English on the set of her 2024 photo shoot in Mexico, Pursuit the Label’s The Viper set is flattering in both silhouette and hue. Not only is the color eye-catching, but the design is unique (and totally flattering). What more could you ask for in a swimsuit?
Pursuit the Label The Viper Crop, $120 and The Viper Bottom, $86 (pursuitthelabel.com)
This set features a flattering high-waisted bottom and a chic zip-up top. Both come in a hot pink and black color block pattern that is sure to draw notice.