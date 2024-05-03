Camille Kostek Embraces Cowgirl Chic in Brown Crop and Low-Waisted Denim
Cowgirl chic is in. Whether you’re headed to the deserts of California for a music festival or simply enjoying an afternoon out with friends, the weather is warming up and it’s officially denim and boots season.
The stars who made appearances at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival know that well. Though they all put their own unique twists on their cowgirl-inspired outfits, the basic formula for each was the same: denim (shorts or pants), a sleek top, cowboy boots and a straw hat.
Camille Kostek was only the latest of the fashionable faces to embrace the aesthetic—and we’re enamored with her chosen threads. For her desert moment, the Connecticut native opted for a pair of dark wash, low-waisted Coach jeans, which she cinched with a brown leather belt, and wore with a tan bra top, a straw hat and a mini cream-colored handbag.
“cowgirl camille 🌾,” she captioned an Instagram post, in which she showed off the perfectly on-theme look. With her natural freckles, blonde waves and soft pink lip, her cowgirl look was complete.
The American model sported the style for an appearance at the Stagecoach Festival, an annual country music festival in Indio, Calif. In other words, you could say that the 32-year-old was dressed appropriately for the country occasion. And it wasn’t the only perfectly planned outfit that we saw from the event. We were equally impressed with Charli D’Amelio and Ellie Thumann’s cowgirl impersonations. For any future western-themed parties or events, we know just where to look for inspiration.