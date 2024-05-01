Charli D’Amelio Paired Her Little White Dress With a Bedazzled Cowboy Hat for Stagecoach
Ananya Panchal
Charli D’Amelio’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival outfits took the internet by storm, and now she’s living up to her Gen Z fashionista status again with her Stagecoach looks.
The TikTok sensation, who is the second most-followed person on the app, went full country with a flirty and feminine white dress featuring a cute corseted bodice. The dress included a Bridgerton-inspired neckline, puff sleeves, A-line silhouette and all-over delicate lace detailing. Stylist Carlee Barrow paired the mini dress with chunky combat boots from D’Amelio Footwear, several beaded and braided bracelets, and a fun bedazzled black cowboy hat.
Hairstylist Laura Polko styled the 20-year-old’s long dark extensions to be straight and smooth, while makeup artist Olivia Madorma opted for a glowy, sun-kissed moment, including feathered brows, terracotta and coral blush, faux-freckles and a deep mauve lip.
“we are still here lol yeehaw,” the Connecticut native captioned a photo dump from the country music festival in Indio, Calif., and tagged photographer Rachel Deeb.
“Mami eating,” Sadie Crowell commented.
“a stagecoach SLAY,” Olivia Alboher added.
“live laugh love 💃,” Yung Gravy wrote.
“the white dress is so cutesy on you !!!!!” one fan exclaimed.
“hot hot hot,” another chanted.
“history was made the day charli stepped foot on cochellas sand 🫂,” someone else declared.
In addition to fashion and content creation, the StarDog and TurboCat voice actor, who stars in The D’Amelio Show reality series with her family, is still pursuing her passion for dancing. She won Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars alongside Mark Ballas in 2022.