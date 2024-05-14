Chanel Iman Wore This Chic Bikini From Sports Illustrated’s New Line While in Belize
Chanel Iman has officially returned to the SI Swimsuit Issue. The four-time brand star traveled to Belize for her 2024 feature in the 60th anniversary magazine.
The mom of three served the most ethereal bridalcore vibes on location, and fittingly so. She just tied the knot with NFL player Davon Godchaux earlier this year, with a fun, intimate ceremony on a yacht in the Caribbean Sea.
From sleek, scoop neck one-pieces and cute under-wire bikinis to a super cool flower-embellished number, the 33-year-old model never fails to amaze. She showed off her toned hourglass figure in every look and proved her impeccable modeling skills as she posed for photographer Derek Kettela.
One swimsuit of Iman’s in particular stands out—it’s affordable, chic and available on Amazon. What more could we ask for? And if you’re a bride planning a bachelorette trip, it simply is the most perfect suit to add to your collection.
Sports Illustrated Women’s X-Back Underwire Bikini Top, $40 and High-Waisted Bottoms, $30 (amazon.com)
View her 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery here.
Sports Illustrated announced the launch of its new women’s swimwear line on May 14, coinciding with the release of the 60th anniversary edition of the annual issue. The 83-piece collection of bikini tops, bottoms, one-pieces and cover-ups is available in a variety of colors and ranges in sizes from from XS to XXL. The line is available on Amazon, and was designed and produced in partnership with SWIM USA.
“When I think about Sports Illustrated Swim, I think about timeless, classic, effortless photos of beautiful women that inspire,” Iman reflected on her decade with SI Swimsuit while in Belize. “Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is one of the reasons why I wanted to be a model. I’ve had some pretty incredible shoots and travels [with the brand]. I’ve been to Madagascar, Zanzibar and I’ve shot in Utah as well. And every photo shoot has been completely different. Some of the most beautiful photos that I’ve ever shot in my life have been captured with SI Swim.”