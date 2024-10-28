Genie Bouchard Serves Legs For Days in Chic Cow Halloween Costume
Genie Bouchard had a flawless start to the first weekend of Halloween this year. She debuted a clever and memorable costume that was equal parts playful and chic. The professional tennis player, who reached a career-high ranking of world no. 5 in 2014 showed off her long, lean legs and a fun sense of humor in a black and white cow ensemble that brought farmyard charm to the Miami.
She donned a cow print mock-neck short-sleeve bodysuit with a cheeky backside featuring an attached tail, a daring lace-up front detail, tons of pink satin bows all over and matching patterned leg warmers that extended from her calves to her thighs.
The 30-year-old, who celebrated her milestone birthday in February, completed the outfit with a cow ear headband and open-toe platform heels. The Canada native, who primarily lives in Manhattan and Florida now, added her own glamorous twist to the look, accessorizing with a baby blue clutch that looked exactly like a milk carton and read “pure 100% milk.” We give her an A+ for the execution of and dedication to the look.
Bouchard, who has cemented her status as a fashion icon on social media, opted for a super fresh, glowy glam look, including a full-coverage base, peach blush, feathered brows, a wash of sheer white eyeshadow, black smoky eyeliner and glossy pink lips. The 2018 SI Swimsuit star showed off her expert modeling skills as she posed for a series of glamorous flash photos.
“moo,” she cleverly captioned the carousel of images shared with her 2.3 million followers.
“Got milk???????” her twin sister Beatrice chimed in the comments.
“HALLOWEEN QUEEN STRIKES AGAIN,” one fan gushed.
“A real cowgurl ! :))),” another wrote.
The 2013 Wimbledon finalist has transitioned to playing pickleball on a professional level over the past year. Earlier this month, the New Balance ambassador advanced to the semifinals at the Rate Championships in Las Vegas.
“It’s blowing up right now. Everyone I know is obsessed with it. It’s kinda fun to be a part of a movement almost that is exploding right now,” Bouchard said in an episode of Valeria Lipovetsky’s Not Alone podcast. “I love tennis. Tennis is my one true love. It‘s something I didn’t want to give up at all. I’m still playing tennis. But [signing a contract with the PPA] was a great opportunity for me. I couldn’t say no. I wanted to see what [pickleball] is all about. The goal is just to keep expanding and see where it‘s going.”