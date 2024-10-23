Genie Bouchard Nails City Girl Chic in Black Off-Shoulder Top, Mini Skirt
Genie Bouchard is gearing up for spooky season in a chic, autumn-ready all-black ensemble. The former professional tennis player, who reached a career-high ranking of World No. 5 in 2014, stepped out in Manhattan’s West Village in a cute structured corset off-the-shoulder top paired with a satin black mini skirt and thigh-high boots. The two-time SI Swimsuit model also brought along her sleek black wool coat to beat the constantly changing New York City fall weather and accessorized with a black and gold cross-body purse, gold chain necklace, several bracelets and a wristwatch.
The 30-year-old posed by the bar for an up close and personal pic, showing off her radiant skin and soft smile. She opted for a pretty simple glam moment, including a natural glowy base, feathered brows, minimal eye makeup, rosy cheeks and a glossy pink lip. In the final slide of her latest Instagram carousel, the Canada native snapped a mirror selfie in an elevator, showing off her stylish outfit and toned figure.
“tis the season to wear black 🖤🕸️,” Bouchard captioned the post shared with her 2.3 million followers.
The New Balance ambassador has slowly cemented her status as a fashionista over the past several years. From glamorous red carpet looks and stunning vacation outfits to cute athleisure and big city night-out ensembles, she’s constantly serving major style inspiration and keeping fans updated.
The pro pickleball player has previously been open about the double standard in tennis and in the world of women’s sports when she and her female peers try to do, or be successful at, anything other than their sport. While it has gotten a lot better over the last decade, there is always room for improvement.
“Back in the day, I could train six hours during the day before later posting on social media about being at the movies and I would get hate. [I] was like, ‘well, social media isn’t an exact representation of my day,’” Bouchard shared. “It’s great that the world has changed over the past 10 years and now not only is it acceptable to do off-court things, it’s actually encouraged. Back in the day, I felt like I was being shoved into a box, like, you can’t do anything besides tennis. [Playing tennis gave me] opportunities to explore the fashion world, TV and all these other things. Why would I say no? We’re talking about my life in its entirety here.”