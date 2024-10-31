Olivia Rodrigo Serves Major Gen-Z Pop Star Energy in Cherry Red Latex Eyelet-Adorned Mini Dress
Olivia Rodrigo is turning up the heat on late night TV. The “Good 4 U” singer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Oct. 29 in the most fun and flirty red mini dress and channeled her signature Gen-Z pop star vibes. She donned a red hot latex Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress featuring ultra-thin straps, a flattering sweetheart neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette and edgy metallic eyelet ring details all over.
Her glowy glam, obviously, matched the drama of the dress and included feathered brows, wispy lashes, winged eyeliner, chiseled cheekbones, rosy blush and a glossy, plump ruby lip, courtesy of Melissa Hernandez. Her long dark locks were styled into perfect, smooth waves with the help of hair guru Clayton Hawkins. The entire look was put together by stylists Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo, who paired the dress with translucent AMINA MUADDI heels and minimal jewelry from Hearts on Fire.
“fallon tonight! GUTS WORLD TOUR IS OUT ON NETFLIX NOW!!! I hope u enjoy watching 🎸💋♥️👯♀️💌,” the 21-year-old captioned a series of sassy mirror selfies on Instagram. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star promoted her new concert film celebrating her second album and world tour for Guts, released in Sept. 2023. Her debut record, SOUR, and viral first single “driver’s license” swept the Grammy Awards in 2022. The newer project is nominated for six honors at next February’s ceremony.
“I watched and I loved,” Addison Rae commented.
“r u joking,” actress Rachel Zegler added.
“YES AND YAY,” Bailee Madison wrote.
“WOW WOW WOW ❤️❤️❤️,” designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin chimed.
The Netflix concert film released on Oct. 29 and was filmed across the six separate shows Rodrigo performed in her hometown, Los Angeles. The movie gives fans a backstage look at the singer as well as a close-up view of her phenomenal stage presence.
“We show a little bit of it in the movie, but before every show, me and my band and my dancers, we’ll all gather around, we’ll make a little circle and we’ll sing a funny song about the city we’re in or take a pop song and make it about circles because we’re [standing] in this circle,” Rodrigo shared about her pre-show ritual. “And it’s always so much fun and it gets me really hyped to do the show and it just makes me feel connected to everyone that I’m up there on stage with. So, I hope that I’ll do that forever. I just had so much fun doing these shows every night and so it’s a beautiful thing for me to have this time capsule forever that I can show my kids: ‘This is what I did every night for nine months.’ I’m really happy about it.”