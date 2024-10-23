Shop the Ethereal, Luxurious White One-Piece Sixtine Wore in Belize
Two-time SI Swimsuit star Sixtine is a trailblazer for the body neutrality movement. The 26-year-old model, who was featured as a rookie in the 2023 magazine after traveling to Dominica with Yu Tsai, returned to the fold this year and posed for Derek Kettela on the breathtaking shores of Belize.
The content creator, who uses her platform to champion the idea that you should appreciate your body for what it does for you, rather than what it looks like, served the most ethereal, angelic vibes while on location in Central America. The TikTok sensation donned stunning pristine white bikinis, monokinis and one-pieces while on set. This luxurious ANTONINAS suit juxtaposed perfectly with her mesmerizing blue eyes and the location’s beautiful sandy beaches.
ANTONINIAS Venetia One-Piece, $232 (antoninas.com)
The Venetia one-piece can double as a chic bodysuit for a night out or a tropical vacation look. It features a delicate and stylish gold O-ring detail in the center, as well as an open backless V-cut. The suit is double-lined with the brand’s signature high-quality eco-friendly fabric for comfort and durability.
Last year, Sixtine’s debut SI Swimsuit feature was extra special, because she got to spend her 25th birthday with the team on location while posing in Dominica.
“As we wrapped, everybody did the ‘Yay, we wrapped’ clap, and then they all just started bursting into singing. There wasn’t even any pause, it just literally went straight into them singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to me, which is insane. I got to shoot Sports Illustrated on my 25th birthday.” Sixtine shared. “To me, being a rookie feels powerful and strong. I’ve always said that I never want to be just a pretty face as a model. If I have a platform, I want to be able to use it, and being a rookie allows me to do that.”
In addition to her work with SI Swimsuit, Sixtine has previously modeled for Adore Me, Victoria’s Secret PINK, Warby Parker, Ulta, SKIMS and Aerie. She hopes that her SI Swimsuit features serve as a representation of normal bodies.
“I think it’s important that people get that representation in [the] media so that they don’t feel this heavy pressure to be something that nobody is,” Sixtine explained. “Nobody looks like the girls in the magazine—even the girls in the magazine don’t look like the girls in the magazine because there’s so much that goes into it. So I hope people see themselves.”