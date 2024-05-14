This Glossy Green Cut-Out One-Piece From Ellie Thumann’s 2024 SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot Is Perfect for Summer
Ellie Thumann traveled to Mexico for her second year with SI Swimsuit, and the photos are absolutely magnificent.
The model, who is best known for her lifestyle, beauty and fashion YouTube channel, traveled to Puerto Rico with Derek Kettela for her debut with the brand last year. This year, the 22-year-old worked with photographer Yu Tsai and donned the cutest series of fun, colorful, unique bikinis and one-pieces paired with over-the-top jewelry, inspired by 1980s swimsuit editorials.
View her 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery here.
One monokini from this year’s photo shoot stands out in particular, and it makes for the ultimate summer vacation look. The “Biscayne” suit from Riot Swim comes in seven gorgeous, bright shades that guarantee you’ll stand out on the beach.
Riot Swim Biscayne One-Piece, $80 (riotswim.com)
The Arizona native rocked the emerald hue of the swimsuit and accessorized with cute chunky bangles from Lizzie Fortunato.
“Ellie has been on our radar for some time, making a name for herself with her unfiltered take on being a young woman navigating the world of fashion and modeling,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day explained of her deciscion to tap Thumann for last year’s magazine. “She’s a beacon of positivity in what can be an arduous industry and we can’t wait to see what she’ll do next!”
Thumann has built a large following on social media through her dedication to always keeping it real. She is a mental health advocate and often speaks up about her own struggles with anxiety on her TikTok and Instagram.