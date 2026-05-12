Achieng Agutu 2026: Botswana

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside models Alix Earle, Camille Kostek, Penny Lane and Meredith Mickelson.

A co-winner of the SI Swimsuit Swim Search in 2023, Agutu made her rookie debut in Mexico in 2024 before reuniting with the magazine in 2025 for a beautiful feature in sunny Bermuda. With over two million followers across social media, the model and content creator was christened “The Confidence Queen” by Vogue. Her authentic persona and approachable content, which typically cover fashion and travel topics, have made her a standout star both on and offline.

Those with a sense of adventure will quickly feel Botswana beckoning them to its dreamy shores. Whether you’re looking to lounge on the beach, spot wildlife while on safari or enjoy a delicious meal and flowing drinks at your resort, world-renowned luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent has your plans covered!

Learn more about Botswana, including where to stay, what to eat and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

Featuring a playful curation of colors and cuts, the SI Swimsuit style team noted that working on the wardrobes for Botswana was “an absolute dream.” They paid special attention to Agutu’s selections, stating that they sought to incorporate her “bold, playful” personal style. “The shot of her in a yellow fringe bodysuit, Marni gold beaded sunglasses and platform Prada boots was a departure from much of the story but felt so right,” the team added.

Hair: Chuck Amos at Statement Artists using Kérastase

Makeup: Tracy Murphy at Statement Artists using skincare by Kiehl’s and makeup by Koh Gen Do

Photographer: Ruven Afanador

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by TANIJAY Crochet. Earrings and bracelet by Monies. Boots by Louis Vuitton. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Ancora. Top by Devon Windsor. Necklace by Saint Laurent provided by Susan Magrino personal collection. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear. Sarong by Raquelle Pedraza. Hat by Eugenia Kim. Earrings and bracelet by Monies. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by BFYNE. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Get the Bostwana Look

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Raquelle Pedraza. Rings Karine Sultan. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Bodysuit by Maygel Coronel. Earrings and bracelet by Monies. Boots by Louis Vuitton. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Ancora. Top by Devon Windsor. Necklace by Saint Laurent provided by Susan Magrino personal collection. Bracelet by Karine Sultan. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Ancora. Necklace by Saint Laurent provided by Susan Magrino personal collection. Bracelets by Karine Sultan. Boots by Birkenstock. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Camila Coelho. Earrings and bracelet by Monies. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by BFYNE. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Camila Coelho. Earrings and bracelets by Monies. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Bodysuit by Maygel Coronel. Earrings and bracelet by Monies. Boots by Louis Vuitton. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Raquelle Pedraza. Earrings by We Dream in Colour. Rings Karine Sultan. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Ancora. Top by Devon Windsor. Necklace by Saint Laurent provided by Susan Magrino personal collection. Bracelet by Karine Sultan. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Camila Coelho. Earrings and bracelets by Monies. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Bodysuit by Maygel Coronel. Earrings and bracelet by Monies. Boots by Louis Vuitton. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by BFYNE. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Raquelle Pedraza. Earrings by We Dream in Colour. Rings by Karine Sultan. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Bodysuit by Maygel Coronel. Earrings and bracelet by Monies. Boots by Louis Vuitton. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Bydee. Shawl by La Paz. Boots by Ariat. Bracelet by Monies. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear. Sarong by Raquelle Pedraza. Hat by Eugenia Kim. Earrings and bracelet by Monies. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Camila Coelho. Earrings and bracelets by Monies. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Bodysuit by Maygel Coronel. Earrings and bracelet by Monies. Boots by Louis Vuitton. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Bydee. Shawl up by La Paz. Boots by Ariat. Bracelet by Monies. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by BFYNE. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated