Alix Earle 2026: Botswana

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside models Achieng Agutu, Camille Kostek, Penny Lane and Meredith Mickelson.

A content creator, model and brand founder, Earle’s career has been thriving over the last few years. She first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2024 when she walked the runway during Swim Week in Miami before making her SI Swimsuit debut as the franchise’s inaugural digital cover star that same year. She then appeared in the 2025 issue, joining the magazine in Bermuda before once again walking the runway. Outside of SI Swimsuit, Earle was the runner-up on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars and recently launched her first skincare brand, Reale Actives.

Are we dreaming? Oh no, silly us—we’re just thinking back to how gorgeous it was on set in Botswana. Working alongside world-renowned luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent, SI Swimsuit touched down in southern Africa to see awe-inspiring wildlife and unforgettable terrain, making for a stunning photo shoot like something plucked right out of a classic film.

Learn more about Botswana, including where to stay, what to eat and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

The SI Swimsuit style team paid special attention to the pieces chosen for Earle’s incredible cover shoot. The looks featured took inspiration from the location itself, as well as classic works of art—one in particular being Franco Rubartelli’s 1968 portrait of Veruschka in Yves Saint Laurent. “Being able to pay homage to that legendary shot with Alix Earle, in that very same look, was pretty epic,” the team noted.

Hair: Chuck Amos at Statement Artists using Kérastase

Makeup: Tracy Murphy at Statement Artists using skincare by Kiehl’s and makeup by Koh Gen Do

Photographer: Ruven Afanador

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Hanne Bloch. Boots by BC Footwear by Seychelles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Top by La Paz. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Audrey Blake Atelier. Shorts by MIKOH. Body Chain and rings by The Invisibles. Boots by BC Footwear by Seychelles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Skirt by Raisa Vanessa. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Get the Botswana Look

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Top by La Paz. Boots by Sam Edelman. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Hat by Janessa Leone. Necklaces, body chain and hand chain by Jacquie Aiche. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Top by La Paz. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Jacket by Saint Laurent provided by Susan Magrino personal collection. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by ÁGUA DE COCO. Bracelets by Karine Sultan. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Audrey Blake Atelier. Shorts by MIKOH. Body Chain and rings by The Invisibles. Boots by BC Footwear by Seychelles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by ÁGUA DE COCO. Shirt by Banana Republic. Boots by Sam Edelman. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Boots by Birkenstock. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by ÁGUA DE COCO. Bracelets by Karine Sultan. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Audrey Blake Atelier. Shorts by MIKOH. Body Chain and rings by The Invisibles. Boots by BC Footwear by Seychelles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Jacket by Saint Laurent provided by Susan Magrino personal collection. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Skirt by Raisa Vanessa. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Hat by Janessa Leone. Necklaces, body chain and hand chain by Jacquie Aiche. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Top by La Paz. Boots by Sam Edelman. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. Boots by BC Footwear by Seychelles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Necklaces, body chain and hand chain by Jacquie Aiche. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by ÁGUA DE COCO. Shirt by Banana Republic. Boots by Sam Edelman. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Boots by Birkenstock. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Hanne Bloch. Boots by BC Footwear by Seychelles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated