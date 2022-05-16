Ashley Callingbull makes her SI Swimsuit debut as a finalist for SI’s 2022 Swim Search, being photographed by Yu Tsai shooting alongside Sarafina El-Badry Nance, Gigi Robinson, Manju, Ashley Byrd, Michelle Fuente Steffen, Mady Dewey, Kelly Crump, Hillory Fields, Victoria Vesce, Nicole Petrie, Lotta Hintsa, and Drew Dorsey in the Dominican Republic.

Callingbull is the first Indigenous First Nations woman to grace the pages of SI Swimsuit. Shattering glass ceilings as a Cree First Nations woman from the Enoch Cree Nation in Alberta, Callingbull has always been conscious of the doors she is leaving open behind her.

Besides being the second-largest and most diverse Caribbean country, the Dominican Republic provides visitors with picturesque beaches, vibrant nightlife, world-class golfing and astounding natural beauty. The DR is filled with vivacious energy, and the Swim Search finalists definitely carried that in their shoot.

To learn more about the Dominican Republic click here. | To plan your vacation to the Dominican Republic click here.

Swim Search was the team’s last shoot of the year and they wanted to wrap up in a celebratory manner with pastels and bright colors. The term “drunk Easter bunny” was definitely thrown around. If you’re looking for a new suit for summer, definitely get inspired here.

Hair: Adam Maclay of BA Reps

Make-up: Christyna Kay of Art Department

Photographer: Yu Tsai

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Ashley Callingbull was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID

Ashley Callingbull was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID

Ashley Callingbull was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear

Ashley Callingbull was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID

Ashley Callingbull was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by INDAH

Ashley Callingbull was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear

Ashley Callingbull was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic.

Ashley Callingbull was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID

Ashley Callingbull was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear

Ashley Callingbull was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by INDAH