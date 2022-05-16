Breanna Stewart 2022: St. Thomas
Breanna Stewart made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022 shooting in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands with fellow WNBA athletes Sue Bird, Didi Richards, Nneka Ogwumike and Te’a Cooper.
Stewart has demonstrated unwavering excellence on and off the court. As a basketball player she’s a four-time NCAA champion and four-time Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament—the first athlete to accomplish that feat. She has been vocal off the court with her experience freezing her own eggs after falling in love with her now-wife Marta and giving birth to her daughter Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay through gestational surrogacy. She has been a leader for women’s rights, standing up for Black Lives Matter on and off the court and the LGBTQ community. Stewart has also been open as a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, penning a moving first person essay in The Players’ Tribune. Stewart is nothing short of extraordinary in every facet of her life.
Being a U.S. territory, St. Thomas is exotic yet American. As the most cosmopolitan of the four U.S. Virgin Islands, it’s a destination brimming with beauty, world-class dining, shopping and incomparable views of the Caribbean.
To learn more about St. Thomas in the U.S Virgin Islands click here. | To plan your vacation to St. Thomas click here.
The styling for this shoot was intended to feel both sexy and wearable, with neutral colors and functional layering pieces that can take you from the boat to dinner. We pulled from our go-to designers like Riot Swim, Becca and L Space, who excel in style and quality.
Hair: Sophia Porter
Make-up: Renee Garnes of Opus Beauty
Photographer: Laretta Houston
Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by lovewave. Earrings by Eklexic
Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Joues de Sable. Earrings by Martha Calvo. Necklaces by Sahira Jewelry Design and Child of Wild. Bracelet by SOKO.
Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Suki Cohen. Earrings by Eklexic.
Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by lovewave. Earrings by Eklexic. Rings by SOKO.
Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Versace. Sunglasses by Chanel x Pharrell. Earrings by Eklexic. Bracelets by Martha Calvo.
Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Thaikila. Earrings by Martha Calvo.
Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Joues de Sable. Earrings by Martha Calvo. Necklaces by Sahira Jewelry Design and Child of Wild. Bracelet by SOKO.
Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Thaikila. Earrings by Martha Calvo. Necklaces by Sahira Jewelry Design and Child of Wild.
Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by SKATIE. Earrings by SOKO. Bracelets by Martha Calvo.
Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by lovewave. Earrings by Eklexic. Ring by SOKO.
Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by SKATIE. Earrings by SOKO.
Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Riot Swim. Earrings and bracelets by Martha Calvo. Bracelets and ring by SOKO
Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Suki Cohen. Earrings by Eklexic. Bracelets by Martha Calvo.
Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Joues de Sable. Earrings by Martha Calvo. Necklaces by Sahira Jewelry Design and Child of Wild.
Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Versace. Sunglasses by Chanel x Pharrell. Earrings by Eklexic. Bracelets by Martha Calvo.
Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by lovewave. Earrings by Eklexic
Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Riot Swim. Earrings and bracelets by Martha Calvo. Bracelets and ring by SOKO
Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Suki Cohen. Earrings by Eklexic. Bracelets by Martha Calvo.
Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by SKATIE. Earrings by SOKO.
Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Riot Swim. Earrings and bracelets by Martha Calvo. Bracelets and ring by SOKO
Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Versace. Sunglasses by Chanel x Pharrell. Earrings by Eklexic. Bracelets by Martha Calvo.
Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by SKATIE. Earrings by SOKO. Bracelets by Martha Calvo.
Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by lovewave. Earrings by Eklexic
Te’a Cooper, DiDi Richards, Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart, and Sue Bird were photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.
Sue Bird, DiDi Richards, Nneka Ogwumike, Te’a Cooper, and Breanna Stewart were photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.
Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird, Nneka Ogwumike, DiDi Richards, and Te'a Cooper were photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.
Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart, and Sue Bird were photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.
Sue Bird, DiDi Richards, Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart, and Te’a Cooper were photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.
Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird were photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.