Breanna Stewart made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022 shooting in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands with fellow WNBA athletes Sue Bird, Didi Richards, Nneka Ogwumike and Te’a Cooper.

Stewart has demonstrated unwavering excellence on and off the court. As a basketball player she’s a four-time NCAA champion and four-time Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament—the first athlete to accomplish that feat. She has been vocal off the court with her experience freezing her own eggs after falling in love with her now-wife Marta and giving birth to her daughter Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay through gestational surrogacy. She has been a leader for women’s rights, standing up for Black Lives Matter on and off the court and the LGBTQ community. Stewart has also been open as a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, penning a moving first person essay in The Players’ Tribune. Stewart is nothing short of extraordinary in every facet of her life.

Being a U.S. territory, St. Thomas is exotic yet American. As the most cosmopolitan of the four U.S. Virgin Islands, it’s a destination brimming with beauty, world-class dining, shopping and incomparable views of the Caribbean.

The styling for this shoot was intended to feel both sexy and wearable, with neutral colors and functional layering pieces that can take you from the boat to dinner. We pulled from our go-to designers like Riot Swim, Becca and L Space, who excel in style and quality.

Hair: Sophia Porter

Make-up: Renee Garnes of Opus Beauty

Photographer: Laretta Houston