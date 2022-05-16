Skip to main content
Highlights of Breanna Stewart’s 2022 Shoot in St. Thomas
Highlights of Breanna Stewart’s 2022 Shoot in St. Thomas

Breanna Stewart 2022: St. Thomas

Breanna Stewart made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022 shooting in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands with fellow WNBA athletes Sue Bird, Didi Richards, Nneka Ogwumike and Te’a Cooper.

Stewart has demonstrated unwavering excellence on and off the court. As a basketball player she’s a four-time NCAA champion and four-time Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament—the first athlete to accomplish that feat. She has been vocal off the court with her experience freezing her own eggs after falling in love with her now-wife Marta and giving birth to her daughter Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay through gestational surrogacy. She has been a leader for women’s rights, standing up for Black Lives Matter on and off the court and the LGBTQ community. Stewart has also been open as a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, penning a moving first person essay in The Players’ Tribune. Stewart is nothing short of extraordinary in every facet of her life.

Being a U.S. territory, St. Thomas is exotic yet American. As the most cosmopolitan of the four U.S. Virgin Islands, it’s a destination brimming with beauty, world-class dining, shopping and incomparable views of the Caribbean.

To learn more about St. Thomas in the U.S Virgin Islands click here. | To plan your vacation to St. Thomas click here.

The styling for this shoot was intended to feel both sexy and wearable, with neutral colors and functional layering pieces that can take you from the boat to dinner. We pulled from our go-to designers like Riot Swim, Becca and L Space, who excel in style and quality.

Hair: Sophia Porter
Make-up: Renee Garnes of Opus Beauty
Photographer: Laretta Houston

Shot_11_Breanna_Stewart_1534_WMweb

Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by lovewave. Earrings by Eklexic

Shot_02_Breanna_Stewart_126_WMweb

Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Joues de Sable. Earrings by Martha Calvo. Necklaces by Sahira Jewelry Design and Child of Wild. Bracelet by SOKO.

Shot_08_Breanna_Stewart_1084_WMweb

Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Suki Cohen. Earrings by Eklexic. 

Shot_11_Breanna_Stewart_1452_WMweb

Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by lovewave. Earrings by Eklexic. Rings by SOKO.

Shot_10_Breanna_Stewart_1223_WMweb

Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Versace. Sunglasses by Chanel x Pharrell. Earrings by Eklexic. Bracelets by Martha Calvo. 

Shot_04_Breanna_Stewart_419_WMweb

Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Thaikila. Earrings by Martha Calvo. 

Shot_02_Breanna_Stewart_195_WMweb

Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Joues de Sable. Earrings by Martha Calvo. Necklaces by Sahira Jewelry Design and Child of Wild. Bracelet by SOKO.

Shot_04_Breanna_Stewart_526_WMweb

Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Thaikila. Earrings by Martha Calvo. Necklaces by Sahira Jewelry Design and Child of Wild.

Shot_06_Breanna_Stewart_761_WMweb

Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by SKATIE. Earrings by SOKO. Bracelets by Martha Calvo.

Shot_11_Breanna_Stewart_1538_WMweb

Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by lovewave. Earrings by Eklexic. Ring by SOKO.

Shot_06_Breanna_Stewart_906_WMweb

Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by SKATIE. Earrings by SOKO. 

Shot_13_Breanna_Stewart_1787_WMweb

Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Riot Swim. Earrings and bracelets by Martha Calvo. Bracelets and ring by SOKO

Shot_08_Breanna_Stewart_1024_WMweb

Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Suki Cohen. Earrings by Eklexic. Bracelets by Martha Calvo.

Shot_02_Breanna_Stewart_132_WMweb

Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Joues de Sable. Earrings by Martha Calvo. Necklaces by Sahira Jewelry Design and Child of Wild. 

Shot_10_Breanna_Stewart_1225_WMweb

Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Versace. Sunglasses by Chanel x Pharrell. Earrings by Eklexic. Bracelets by Martha Calvo. 

Shot_11_Breanna_Stewart_1495_WMweb

Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by lovewave. Earrings by Eklexic

Shot_13_Breanna_Stewart_1747_WMweb

Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Riot Swim. Earrings and bracelets by Martha Calvo. Bracelets and ring by SOKO

Shot_08_Breanna_Stewart_1135_WMweb

Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Suki Cohen. Earrings by Eklexic. Bracelets by Martha Calvo.

Shot_06_Breanna_Stewart_833_WMweb

Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by SKATIE. Earrings by SOKO. 

Shot_13_Breanna_Stewart_1749_WMweb

Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Riot Swim. Earrings and bracelets by Martha Calvo. Bracelets and ring by SOKO

Shot_10_Breanna_Stewart_1191_WMweb

Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by Versace. Sunglasses by Chanel x Pharrell. Earrings by Eklexic. Bracelets by Martha Calvo. 

Shot_06_Breanna_Stewart_710_WMweb

Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by SKATIE. Earrings by SOKO. Bracelets by Martha Calvo.

Shot_11_Breanna_Stewart_1480_WMweb

Breanna Stewart was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. Swimsuit by lovewave. Earrings by Eklexic

Shot_23_Group_2603_WMweb

Te’a Cooper, DiDi Richards, Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart, and Sue Bird were photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.

Shot_20_Group_2169combo_WMweb

Sue Bird, DiDi Richards, Nneka Ogwumike, Te’a Cooper, and Breanna Stewart were photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.

Shot_23_Group_2642_WMweb

Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird, Nneka Ogwumike, DiDi Richards, and Te'a Cooper were photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.

Shot_21_Group_2301_WMweb

Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart, and Sue Bird were photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.

Shot_18_Group_2046_WMweb

Sue Bird, DiDi Richards, Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart, and Te’a Cooper were photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.

Shot_19_Group_2111_WMweb

Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird were photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas.

02_Ciara_0630_WMweb
Purpose & Activism

Ciara’s Legacy Is All About Making Sure the Next Generation Soars

By Alisandra Puliti
05_Ciara_0060_WMweb
Purpose & Activism

Ciara Is a ‘Woman of Ambition on a Mission’

By Alisandra Puliti
09_Ciara_0212_WMweb
Purpose & Activism

A Letter From Russell Wilson to His Wife Ciara

By Russell Wilson
SI2022_Belize_Maye_Musk_09_17852_D_WMweb
Purpose & Activism

The Unstoppable Force of Maye Musk

By Tosca Musk