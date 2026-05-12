Brooks Nader 2026: Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside fellow models Haley Baylee, Lauren Chan, Jocelyn Corona, Olivia Dunne, Bethenny Frankel, Tiffany Haddish, Ilona Maher, Hunter McGrady and Molly Sims.

Nader won the Swim Search open casting call in 2019 and has posed for the issue every year since. The Baton Rouge native landed the cover of the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue (following her photo shoot in the Dominican Republic) and was one of the brand legends photographed for the cover the following year. Nader, a contestant on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, costars on Hulu’s reality series Love Thy Nader with her three sisters and will make her scripted debut on Fox’s Baywatch reboot early next year.

Loreto, which is situated on Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, is known for its pristine landscapes, marine wildlife and laid-back coastal charm. The serene location feels virtually untouched, and offers the ideal climate for thrill-seekers who enjoy sports like surfing and diving. The lush, biodiverse area along the West Coast of Mexico created an incredibly tranquil backdrop for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue.

Learn more about Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, including where to stay, what to eat and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

For one of our two stories in Loreto, the styling on set was very off the cuff and inspired by the edgy, bohemian and gritty energy one might encounter at Burning Man. The styling was raw, the suits were epic and the images speak for themselves.

Hair: Paul Norton for Tracey Mattingly using Hot Tools

Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using BIOEFFECT, French Farmacie, Loving Tan, Saie Beauty, Super Goop! and Jones Road Beauty

Photographer: James Macari

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by ViX Paula Hermanny. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Top by SAME. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Get the Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico Look

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by ViX Paula Hermanny. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by ViX Paula Hermanny. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by netta. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by netta. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by netta. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Top by SAME. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Top by SAME. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by netta. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated