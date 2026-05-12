Camille Kostek 2026: Botswana

A longtime member of the SI Swimsuit family, the former New England Patriots cheerleader joined the magazine in 2018 after co-winning the first Swim Search open casting call. She has appeared in the annual issue every year since, landing on the cover in 2019 before joining the latest class of SI Swimsuit legends for the 60th anniversary issue in 2024. Outside of her work as a model, Kostek has also hosted several TV shows, including NBC’s Dancing With Myself and TNT’s Wipeout.
Botswana welcomed the SI Swimsuit team with open arms for the 2026 issue. Partnering with world-renowned luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent, the magazine traveled to Stanley’s Camp and Baines’ Lodge—two A&K Sanctuaries. There, the models posed among lush locations, sun-drenched shorelines and even spotted native wildlife while on safari.
Learn more about Botswana, including where to stay, what to eat and all of the can’t-miss activities here.
The SI Swimsuit team noted that styling for the Botswana shoot was “an absolute dream.” Taking inspiration from vintage aesthetics and iconic fashion archives, the main descriptors for these looks were soft, romantic and/or safari-inspired.
Hair: Chuck Amos at Statement Artists using Kérastase Makeup: Tracy Murphy at Statement Artists using skincare by Kiehl’s and makeup by Koh Gen Do Photographer: Ruven Afanador