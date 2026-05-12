Camille Kostek 2026: Botswana

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside models Achieng Agutu, Alix Earle, Penny Lane and Meredith Mickelson.

A longtime member of the SI Swimsuit family, the former New England Patriots cheerleader joined the magazine in 2018 after co-winning the first Swim Search open casting call. She has appeared in the annual issue every year since, landing on the cover in 2019 before joining the latest class of SI Swimsuit legends for the 60th anniversary issue in 2024. Outside of her work as a model, Kostek has also hosted several TV shows, including NBC’s Dancing With Myself and TNT’s Wipeout.

Botswana welcomed the SI Swimsuit team with open arms for the 2026 issue. Partnering with world-renowned luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent, the magazine traveled to Stanley’s Camp and Baines’ Lodge—two A&K Sanctuaries. There, the models posed among lush locations, sun-drenched shorelines and even spotted native wildlife while on safari.

Learn more about Botswana, including where to stay, what to eat and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

The SI Swimsuit team noted that styling for the Botswana shoot was “an absolute dream.” Taking inspiration from vintage aesthetics and iconic fashion archives, the main descriptors for these looks were soft, romantic and/or safari-inspired.

Hair: Chuck Amos at Statement Artists using Kérastase

Makeup: Tracy Murphy at Statement Artists using skincare by Kiehl’s and makeup by Koh Gen Do

Photographer: Ruven Afanador

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Scarf by Jessie Zhao. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by BANANHOT. Coverup by Zimmermann. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit and sarong by Taller Marmo. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. Skirt by Audrey Blake Atelier. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Get the Botswana Look

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Medina Swimwear. Shirt by MIKOH. Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. Jacket by Polo Ralph Lauren. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Scarf by Jessie Zhao. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. Shirt by Retrofête. Boots by BC Footwear by Seychelles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Medina Swimwear. Shirt by MIKOH. Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by BANANHOT. Coverup by Zimmermann. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. Shirt by Retrofête. Boots by BC Footwear by Seychelles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by BANANHOT. Coverup by Zimmermann. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Scarf by Jessie Zhao. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. Shirt by Retrofête. Boots by BC Footwear by Seychelles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. Shirt by The Frankie Shop. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by BANANHOT. Coverup by Zimmermann. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Scarf by Jessie Zhao. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. Jacket by Polo Ralph Lauren. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit and sarong by Taller Marmo. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Medina Swimwear. Shirt by MIKOH. Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated