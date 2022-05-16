Cindy Kimberly 2022: Barbados
Cindy Kimberly makes her SI Swimsuit debut as a Rookie for SI Swimsuit in 2022 and was photographed in Barbados by Ben Watts, along with Marquita Pring, Hailey Clauson, Christen Harper, Tanaye White, and Georgina Burke.
Kimberly burst onto the scene in 2015 when Justin Bieber posted a photo of her on his Instagram. Since then, the Amsterdam native has graced the covers of magazines, walked in runway shows and appeared in music videos. Kimberly is currently working on a clothing brand, releasing music and hosting a podcast.
Known as the culinary capital of the Caribbean and the birthplace of rum, Barbados is a must-go-to destination for all foodies, beach-lovers and anyone looking for some much needed R&R. For such a tiny Island Barbados is bursting with immense talent, creativity and structure. From sports, entertainment, cuisine, adventure, history, health and wellness, and so on, Barbados has endless opportunities for all.
The styling in Barbados was intended to be an un-fussy play on preppy dressing. We imagined being at the beach bar on vacation in an itsy plaid bikini, cool kicks and a bucket hat. It gave a young, cool aesthetic with functionality in mind. Photographer Ben Watts captured this story beautifully and highlighted the joy and fun that should be had in a bikini.
Hair: Anthony Cristiano
Makeup: Jodie Boland
Photographer: Ben Watts
Cindy Kimberly was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Yandy. Necklaces by Electric Picks and En Route Jewelry.
Cindy Kimberly was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Sage Swim. Earrings by En Route Jewelry.
Cindy Kimberly was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings by En Route Jewelry.
Cindy Kimberly was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. Earrings by Mahrukh Akuly.
Cindy Kimberly was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by SKATIE. Hat by Memorial Day. Earrings by En Route Jewelry
