Before DiDi Richards became the star shooting guard for the Liberty, she was paralyzed from the waist down after a collision in practice playing college basketball at Baylor. She had to learn how to walk again, and only 38 days later she triumphantly returned to the basketball court and was eventually named the WBCA Defensive Player of the Year, the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Cooper was also named to the Associated Press All-Rookie Team, furthering her legacy as a woman unstoppable. Richards makes her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022 as a resilient and uncompromising athlete whose story evokes the power we all have within us to persevere, adapt and become our greatest selves.