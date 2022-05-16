Didi Richards made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022 shooting in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands with fellow WNBA athletes Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird, Nneka Ogwumike and Te’a Cooper.

Before Richards became the star shooting guard for the Liberty, she was paralyzed from the waist down after a collision in practice playing college basketball at Baylor. She had to learn how to walk again, and only 38 days later she triumphantly returned to the basketball court and was eventually named the WBCA Defensive Player of the Year, the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Richards' story evokes the power we all have within us to persevere, adapt and become our greatest selves.

Being a U.S. territory, St. Thomas is exotic yet American. As the most cosmopolitan of the four U.S. Virgin Islands, it’s a destination brimming with beauty, world-class dining, shopping and incomparable views of the Caribbean.

The styling for this shoot was intended to feel both sexy and wearable, with neutral colors and functional layering pieces that can take you from the boat to dinner. We pulled from our go-to designers like Riot Swim, Becca and L Space, who excel in style and quality.

Hair: Sophia Porter

Make-up: Renee Garnes of Opus Beauty

Photographer: Laretta Houston