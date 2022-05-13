Drew Dorsey is a TV host, YouTube personality and model from Suisun City, Calif. She makes her SI Swimsuit debut as a Swim Search finalist in 2022. Since moving to Los Angeles to earn her degree in communication studies and journalism from Loyola Marymount, she’s been a host for Hearst Media’s Clevver Style and Uproxx’s and WMX’s Wom/n Worldwide and Culture Quick Bites. When asked about what changes she’d like to see in the world, Dorsey responded, “The optimist in me would love to see racism, sexism, classism, war, homophobia and transphobia disappear forever—and that’s the short list. As an individual, putting an end to these gargantuan issues can be overwhelming and depressing, but the first steps I like to take, no matter how minuscule they may seem, are leading with kindness and empathy, and using what platform I do have, no matter how small, to raise awareness and start conversations that may be uncomfortable but are necessary in order to impact change.”