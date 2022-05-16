Drew Dorsey makes her SI Swimsuit debut as a finalist for SI’s 2022 Swim Search being photographed by Yu Tsai shooting alongside Ashley Byrd, Gigi Robinson, Kelly Crump, Lotta Hintsa, Manju, Sarafina El-Badry Nance, Hillory Fields, Victoria Vesce, Nicole Petrie, Michelle Fuente Steffen, Mady Dewey, and Ashley Callingbull in the Dominican Republic.

Dorsey is a TV host, YouTube personality and model from Suisun City, Calif. Since moving to Los Angeles to earn her degree in communication studies and journalism from Loyola Marymount, she’s been a host for Hearst Media’s Clevver Style and Uproxx’s/WMX’s Wom/n Worldwide and Culture Quick Bites.

Besides being the second-largest and most diverse Caribbean country, the Dominican Republic provides visitors with picturesque beaches, vibrant nightlife, world-class golfing and astounding natural beauty. The DR is filled with vivacious energy, and the Swim Search finalists definitely carried that in their shoot.

To learn more about the Dominican Republic click here. | To plan your vacation to the Dominican Republic click here.

Swim Search was the team’s last shoot of the year and they wanted to wrap up in a celebratory manner with pastels and bright colors. The term “drunk Easter Bunny” was definitely thrown around. If you’re looking for a new suit for summer, definitely get inspired here.

Hair: Adam Maclay of BA Reps

Makeup: Christyna Kay of Art Department

Photographer: Yu Tsai

Drew Dorsey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Triangl.



Drew Dorsey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Montce.



Drew Dorsey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear.



Drew Dorsey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Triangl.



Drew Dorsey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Asherah.



Nicole Petrie and Drew Dorsey were photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic.

Drew Dorsey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Asherah.



Drew Dorsey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Montce.



Nicole Petrie and Drew Dorsey were photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic.