The 23-year-old Washington native's debut with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit comes as she is gearing up for the WNBA draft. Van Lith (or as many call her, HVL) has had an impressive collegiate career having played for the University of Louisville, Louisiana State University, and as a fifth year, with Texas Christian University.
She is now the first player in NCAA history, men’s or women’s, to have appeared in the Elite Eight round of the March Madness tournament five times, capping off a 2025 season in which she was named the Big 12 Player of the Year. HVL helped lead the TCU Horned Frogs to their first appearance in the tournament since 2010.
For her shoot day, Van Lith had her glam done by Katherine Ann Mellinger and her hair by Paul Norton. To complement her strong physique, Van Lith was styled in bathing suits that highlighted her shape and muscle tone, especially the Saint Lauren bodysuit worn on the cover. The multiple looks also played into the sleek and modern feel of the photo shoot location at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.
Photographer: Taylor Ballantyne / Sony Alpha Hair: Paul Norton Makeup: Katherine Ann Mellinger Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Hailey Van Lith was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne/Sony Alpha in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Saint Laurent. Bracelets by Saint Laurent. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sony Alpha/Sports Illustrated
