Hillory Fields made it her mission in 2022 to prioritize giving back, and, after finding Pay With Change and Swim Search on Instagram, she’s now making her mark. The travel ICU nurse from Arcadia, Fla., is based out of L.A. and wants to represent all women who can relate to her. “I represent curvy women, chocolate women, extroverted women, independent women, alpha females, etc.” She is the founder of Sbar App, which allows users to review hospitals they’ve traveled to or have been employed in. She was named after Hillary Clinton and Maya Angelou and believes everyone should do what makes them truly happy. Hillory Fields makes her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022 as a Swim Search finalist.