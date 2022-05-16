Hillory Fields makes her SI Swimsuit debut as a finalist for SI’s 2022 Swim Search being photographed by Yu Tsai shooting alongside Ashley Byrd, Gigi Robinson, Kelly Crump, Lotta Hintsa, Manju, Sarafina El-Badry Nance, Drew Dorsey, Victoria Vesce, Nicole Petrie, Michelle Fuente Steffen, Mady Dewey, and Ashley Callingbull in the Dominican Republic.

Fields made it her mission in 2022 to prioritize giving back, and after finding Pay With Change and Swim Search on Instagram she’s now making her mark. The Travel ICU Nurse from Arcadia, Fla., is based out of Los Angeles and wants to represent all women who can relate to her.

Besides being the second-largest and most diverse Caribbean country, the Dominican Republic provides visitors with picturesque beaches, vibrant nightlife, world-class golfing and astounding natural beauty. The DR is filled with vivacious energy, and the Swim Search finalists definitely carried that in their shoot.

To learn more about the Dominican Republic click here. | To plan your vacation to the Dominican Republic click here.

Swim Search was the team’s last shoot of the year and they wanted to wrap up in a celebratory manner with pastels and bright colors. The term “drunk Easter Bunny” was definitely thrown around. If you’re looking for a new suit for summer, definitely get inspired here.

Hair: Adam Maclay of BA Reps

Makeup: Christyna Kay of Art Department

Photographer: Yu Tsai

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Hillory Fields was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by JMP The Label

Hillory Fields was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis

Hillory Fields was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Bareminimale

Hillory Fields and Michelle Fuente Steffen were photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic.

Hillory Fields was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Sian Swimwear

Hillory Fields was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by JMP The Label

Hillory Fields was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Bareminimale

Hillory Fields was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by JMP The Label

Hillory Fields was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Bareminimale

Hillory Fields was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic.Swimsuit by Sian Swimwear